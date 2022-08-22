Bret Michaels Offered Families Of Uvalde Shooting Victims Free Tickets To San Antonio Show

Home News Skyy Rincon August 22nd, 2022 - 11:53 AM

In late May, music industry professionals reacted to the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left nineteen students and two teachers dead. According to Loudwire, last week, Poison’s Bret Michaels offered free concert tickets to the families of the victims.

“There’s not enough I can say from my heart and soul to the families of the victims,” Michaels commented on the tragedy, adding “We know that nothing will recoup the unimaginable loss that these families experienced on May 24th. We also understand that they will be grieving for a length of time that cannot be measured. However, we are looking forward to doing anything we can to help ease the pain these families are feeling.”

The show took place on August 21 in San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome, about 80 miles from Uvalde where the tragedy took place. The concert also featured performances from Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Motley Crue and Def Leppard.

Various musicians have pledged to donate to gun safety organizations following the rise in mass shootings in the U.S. including emo legends Panic! At The Disco and Fall Out Boy. During a concert in Wisconsin last month, Rage Against The Machine displayed video messages onscreen, raising awareness of gun violence in America.

Shootings have also struck the heart and soul of the music industry, music festivals. Just this weekend, police arrested a man who they believe was plotting a mass shooting at the Bass Canyon EDM festival. Earlier this month, a shooting at the Musikfest festival in Pennsylvania left one man hospitalized and others injured due to an ensuing stampede. It has been reported that Georgia’s Music Midtown Festival was canceled due to the state’s recent gun ruling that prevent organizers from banning guns on festival grounds because of its publicly owned status. Recently, a security guard at the Lollapalooza music festival was arrested for allegedly sending a fake mass shooting threat. Earlier this year, four people were shot near the South by Southwest festival venue. Back in 2017, more than 50 people were killed and hundreds were injured at the Route 91 Harvest festival, marking one of the deadliest mass shootings in America.