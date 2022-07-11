Rage Against The Machine Calls To “Abort the Supreme Court” At First Concert In Over A Decade

Home News Skyy Rincon July 11th, 2022 - 10:19 AM

Los Angeles based rock band Rage Against The Machine has once again railed the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the 1973 landmark decision of Roe v. Wade. According to CNN, this time the band projected messages onscreen during a show in Wisconsin.

The concert, which took place at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, marked the band’s first live show in 11 years. The group has wasted no time standing up for what they believe in. During their set, the band displayed video messages onscreen, addressing Black maternal mortality rates, gun violence in America, reproductive justice and more.

“Abort the Supreme Court,” @RATM proclaim via video message @AVMTheatre Saturday for their reunion tour kickoff. Review and set list @journalsentinel https://t.co/3xD7McEriO pic.twitter.com/1PLXbq2dFY — Piet Levy (@pietlevy) July 10, 2022

One message regarding the lack of paid parental leave in the U.S. read: “Forced birth in a country that is the only wealthy country in the world without any guaranteed paid parental leave at the national level.” Another message cited a statistic from the CDC: “Black birth-givers experience maternal mortality two to three times higher than that of white birth-givers.” Yet another message discussed gun violence: “Forced birth in a country where gun violence is the number one cause of death among children and teenagers.”

Their final message earned cheers from the audience as the screen read: “ABORT THE SUPREME COURT.” The band also recently pledged financial support for abortion access, donating $475,000 to reproductive rights organizations.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Dead & Company recently followed suit, projecting “SAVE OUR RIGHTS” onscreen during their performance of “Throwing Stones.” They join dozens of musicians such as Stevie Nicks, Cyndi Lauper, Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Phoebe Bridgers, Kendrick Lamar, Barbra Streisand and many more.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson