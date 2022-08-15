Arch Enemy Unveils Energetic New Music Video For “The Watcher”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 15th, 2022 - 4:32 PM

Swedish melodic death metal band Arch Enemy recently released the music video for their song “The Watcher.” The video was directed by Panda Productions’ Jens De Vos and was filmed on August 6 at the Wacken Open Air festival in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany.

The live performance video is a cinematic masterpiece with exclusive backstage footage, audience reactions and showcases the overall energy of live concerts. If fans missed out on the Wacken festival, they will feel like they were with the new video. As always, the song’s centerpiece is Alissa White Gluz’s vocals which manage to be melodic while still offering the signature rage and strength that traditional metallers crave.

The band’s eleventh studio album Deceivers was released on August 12 via Century Media Records. The group previously released “In The Eye Of The Storm”, “House Of Mirrors”, “Handshake With Hell” and “Sunset Over The Empire.” Arch Enemy’s Gluz is currently scheduled to perform at the Metal: Hellsinger concert at Gamescom 2022 alongside Matt Heafy of Trivium, Mikael Stanne of Dark Tranquility, Dennis Lyxzen of Refused and James Dorton of Black Crown Initiate. The event is set for Cologne, Germany on August 25.

Arch Enemy just ended their co-headlining North American tour dates with Behemoth back in May, but fans in Europe will be getting a chance to see the band with a total of 36 shows lined up. The band will begin with a slew of festival dates before hitting Dublin, Ireland on September 27 at the Olympia Theatre. The tour will end on November 6 in Oslo, Norway at Sentrum Scene.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva