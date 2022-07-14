Arch Enemy Share Soaring New Song And Video “In The Eye Of The Storm”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 14th, 2022 - 5:15 PM

Swedish melodic death metal band Arch Enemy has just shared its latest song “In The Eye Of The Storm.” The soaring track is paired with a cinematic and pleasantly dark music video which showcases the band’s musical and artistic talents.

Founder and songwriter Michael Amott offered:”‘In The Eye Of The Storm’ is a song that was built around a hypnotizing riff and a groove that’s just screaming out to be played live! Shooting the video in Berlin, Germany with, for us, new director Mirko Witzki was a super cool experience, and the result is nothing less than astonishing!”

The band’s eleventh studio album Deceivers will be released on August 12 via Century Media Records. Preorders can be made here. The group previously released “House Of Mirrors”, “Handshake With Hell” and “Sunset Over The Empire.” Arch Enemy just ended their co-headlining North American tour dates with Behemoth back in May, but fans in Europe will be getting a chance to see the band with a total of 36 shows lined up. The band will begin with a slew of festival dates before hitting Dublin, Ireland on September 27 at the Olympia Theatre. The tour will end on November 6 in Oslo, Norway at Sentrum Scene.

Arch Enemy Fall 2022 European Tour Dates

8/6 – Wacken, DE @ Wacken Open Air

8/12 – Turku, FI @ Knotfest

8/14 – Kortrijk, BE @ Alcatraz Festival

8/18 – Dinkelsbuehl, DE @ Summer Breeze Festival

8/20 – Sulingen, DE @ Reload Festival

9/27 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

9/29 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

9/30 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10/1 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

10/2 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

10/4 – Paris, FR @ Le Zénith

10/5 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

10/7 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu de Lisboa

10/8 – Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalegre

10/9 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

10/11 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant

10/12 – Milano, IT @ Alcatraz

10/14 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

10/15 – Prague, CZ @ Tipsport Arena

10/16 – Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra

10/18 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

10/19 – Katowice, PL @ Spodek

10/21 – Ludwigsburg, DE @ MHP Arena

10/22 – Den Bosch, NL @ Mainstage Brabanthallen

10/23 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

10/24 – Saarbrücken, DE @ Saarlandhallen⁠

10/25 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall

10/26 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

10/28 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

10/29 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

10/30 – Hamburg, DE @ edel-optics.de Arena

10/31 – Gothenburg, SE @ Partille Arena

11/2 – Helsinki, FI @ Ice Hall

11/4 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

11/5 – Copenhagen, DK @ Forum

11/6 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva