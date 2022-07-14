Arch Enemy Share Soaring New Song And Video “In The Eye Of The Storm”

Swedish melodic death metal band Arch Enemy has just shared its latest song “In The Eye Of The Storm.” The soaring track is paired with a cinematic and pleasantly dark music video which showcases the band’s musical and artistic talents.
Founder and songwriter Michael Amott offered:”‘In The Eye Of The Storm’ is a song that was built around a hypnotizing riff and a groove that’s just screaming out to be played live! Shooting the video in Berlin, Germany with, for us, new director Mirko Witzki was a super cool experience, and the result is nothing less than astonishing!”
The band’s eleventh studio album Deceivers will be released on August 12 via Century Media Records. Preorders can be made here. The group previously released “House Of Mirrors”, “Handshake With Hell” and “Sunset Over The Empire.” Arch Enemy just ended their co-headlining North American tour dates with Behemoth back in May, but fans in Europe will be getting a chance to see the band with a total of 36 shows lined up. The band will begin with a slew of festival dates before hitting Dublin, Ireland on September 27 at the Olympia Theatre. The tour will end on November 6 in Oslo, Norway at Sentrum Scene.
Arch Enemy Fall 2022 European Tour Dates
8/6 – Wacken, DE @ Wacken Open Air
8/12 – Turku, FI @ Knotfest
8/14 – Kortrijk, BE @ Alcatraz Festival
8/18 – Dinkelsbuehl, DE @ Summer Breeze Festival
8/20 – Sulingen, DE @ Reload Festival
9/27 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
9/29 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
9/30 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
10/1 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
10/2 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
10/4 – Paris, FR @ Le Zénith
10/5 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
10/7 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu de Lisboa
10/8 – Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalegre
10/9 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
10/11 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant
10/12 – Milano, IT @ Alcatraz
10/14 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
10/15 – Prague, CZ @ Tipsport Arena
10/16 – Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra
10/18 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
10/19 – Katowice, PL @ Spodek
10/21 – Ludwigsburg, DE @ MHP Arena
10/22 – Den Bosch, NL @ Mainstage Brabanthallen
10/23 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
10/24 – Saarbrücken, DE @ Saarlandhallen
10/25 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall
10/26 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
10/28 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
10/29 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
10/30 – Hamburg, DE @ edel-optics.de Arena
10/31 – Gothenburg, SE @ Partille Arena
11/2 – Helsinki, FI @ Ice Hall
11/4 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
11/5 – Copenhagen, DK @ Forum
11/6 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva