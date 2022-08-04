Trivium’s Matt Heafy, Arch Enemy’s Alissa White Gluz And More To Perform At Metal: Hellsinger Concert

Home News Skyy Rincon August 4th, 2022 - 7:07 PM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to Loudwire, Matt Heafy of Trivium, Alissa White Gluz of Arch Enemy, Mikael Stanne of Dark Tranquility, Dennis Lyxzen of Refused and James Dorton of Black Crown Initiate are all confirmed to be performing at the Metal: Hellsinger concert at Gamescom 2022. The event will be held in Cologne, Germany on August 25.

The event will be free and will also be available to livestream starting 10AM (PST)/1 PM (EST). Each of the vocalists will be performing their original songs from the Metal: Hellsinger soundtrack. Other musical talent featured on the soundtrack include System of a Down’s Serj Tankian, Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe and Jinjer’s Tatiana Shmayluk.

Tankian recently commented on the game, “You gotta really be a part of the song and the rhythm to gain the points. It’s really incredible, really fast, really heavy, very interesting, very progressive. And that’s why I decided to join and be a part of this. I loved the song. It’s seven minutes, and it takes you on this crazy journey. It’s very fast and very rhythmical so your fingers… you will probably lose some ligaments.”

According to mxdwn Games, The game is a rhythm-based shooting game in which the player shoots in time with the music. Each time the player shoots on-beat with the song, “the more intense the music will become and the more destruction you will cause”; your gameplay will also be enhanced. The game will be released on September 15 on Steam, Playstation 5 and Xbox X|S with preorders available now as well as a free demo.

