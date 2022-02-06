Arch Enemy Unveil Music Video For Catchy New Single “Handshake With Hell”

Home News Anaya Bufkin February 6th, 2022 - 6:09 PM

Swedish metal band Arch Enemy has shared their new music video for their new single, “Handshake With Hell”, which will be on their upcoming album Deceivers, which will be released on July 29 via Century Media Records.

In January, the band announced the release date of their upcoming new album, as well as their new single, “Handshake With Hell” that was released on February 4. The video premiered today.

Starting off with amazing guitar riffs and an explosion of fire behind Alissa White-Gluz, White-Gulz is seen walking on clouds and then in a fiery pit, surrounded by her band members. The lead singer stands out on the song, really demonstrating her strength as a heavy metal artist, singing, “Fool me once and I’m numb/ Twice and I’m dumb/ Thrice, I won’t be fooled again/ Fool me once and I’m done/ Twice I succumb/ To a handshake with hell.”

White-Gulz adds, “When Michael and Daniel showed me the instrumental they had cooked up, I got a ton of vocal ideas to complete the song. ‘Handshake with Hell’ has a classic heavy metal feel, and it felt like the right time to unleash some classic vocals to match. I think the result is really interesting and catchy!”

Guitarist Michael Amott says, “Our new single/video ‘Handshake with Hell’ started off with some riffs and melodies that I thought might be suitable for each other, and when I showed the parts I had to Daniel (Erlandsson, drums), he also felt it had potential. To me, it’s a stand-out track on the new Deceivers album, really showcasing what we are capable of as songwriters and performers in 2022–it’s definitely one of the new songs I’m dying to play live on tour!”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva