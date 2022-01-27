Arch Enemy Announce New Album Deceivers For July 2022 Release

Arch Enemy arose from the ashes of quarantine and announced a new album, Deceivers, slated for a July release. The album can be pre-saved here. To ease the tension rising soon to be rising from the fans, the band will be releasing a new single from the album. “Handshake With Hell”, which will be released on February 4. Guitarist, Michael Amott, states, “Having just celebrated our 25th anniversary as a group and now releasing our 11th studio album, one could easily assume that we would be cruising along and going through the motions at this point. In reality, nothing could be further from the truth…” as he goes on about how the band takes the creative process seriously, shutting out the world to focus on their craft. Arch Enemy will be returning to the US with Behemoth to kick off their North American Siege 2022 Tour in the Spring, while the European Siege 2022 Tour will proceed in the fall. “Despite the obvious uncertainties, everyone is currently facing in the world, we have got quite a few concerts booked for this year!” Amott reveals as they do their best to push forward as the COVID-19 Pandemic rages on. See the album artwork and tracklist below.
Deceivers track-listing
Handshake With Hell
Deceiver, Deceiver
In The Eye Of The Storm
The Watcher
Poisoned Arrow
Sunset Over The Empire
House Of Mirrors
Spreading Black Wings
Mourning Star
One Last Time
Exiled From Earth
“The North American Siege 2022” tour dates
w/ Arch Enemy & Behemoth+ special guests Napalm Death, Unto Others
Apr. 16, 2022 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
Apr. 18, 2022 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
Apr. 19, 2022 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
Apr. 21, 2022 – St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
Apr. 22, 2022 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Apr. 23, 2022 – Charlotte. NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Apr. 25, 2022 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
Apr. 26, 2022 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
Apr. 28, 2022 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
Apr. 29, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
Apr. 30, 2022 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium
May 2, 2022 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
May 4, 2022 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
May 7, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
May 9, 2022 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
May 10, 2022 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
May 11, 2022 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
May 13, 2022 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
May 15, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium
Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva