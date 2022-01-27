Arch Enemy Announce New Album Deceivers For July 2022 Release

Home Jamie Reddy January 27th, 2022 - 9:16 PM

Photographer Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Arch Enemy arose from the ashes of quarantine and announced a new album, Deceivers, slated for a July release. The album can be pre-saved here. To ease the tension rising soon to be rising from the fans, the band will be releasing a new single from the album. “Handshake With Hell”, which will be released on February 4. Guitarist, Michael Amott, states, “Having just celebrated our 25th anniversary as a group and now releasing our 11th studio album, one could easily assume that we would be cruising along and going through the motions at this point. In reality, nothing could be further from the truth…” as he goes on about how the band takes the creative process seriously, shutting out the world to focus on their craft. Arch Enemy will be returning to the US with Behemoth to kick off their North American Siege 2022 Tour in the Spring, while the European Siege 2022 Tour will proceed in the fall. “Despite the obvious uncertainties, everyone is currently facing in the world, we have got quite a few concerts booked for this year!” Amott reveals as they do their best to push forward as the COVID-19 Pandemic rages on. See the album artwork and tracklist below.

Deceivers track-listing

Handshake With Hell

Deceiver, Deceiver

In The Eye Of The Storm

The Watcher

Poisoned Arrow

Sunset Over The Empire

House Of Mirrors

Spreading Black Wings

Mourning Star

One Last Time

Exiled From Earth

“The North American Siege 2022” tour dates

w/ Arch Enemy & Behemoth+ special guests Napalm Death, Unto Others

Apr. 16, 2022 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

Apr. 18, 2022 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

Apr. 19, 2022 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

Apr. 21, 2022 – St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

Apr. 22, 2022 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Apr. 23, 2022 – Charlotte. NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Apr. 25, 2022 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

Apr. 26, 2022 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

Apr. 28, 2022 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Apr. 29, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Apr. 30, 2022 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium

May 2, 2022 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

May 4, 2022 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

May 7, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

May 9, 2022 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

May 10, 2022 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

May 11, 2022 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

May 13, 2022 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

May 15, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva