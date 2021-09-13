Dua Lipa Announces Winter 2022 Future Nostalgia Tour Dates With Megan Thee Stallion

Today, Dua Lipa announced the dates of the North America leg of her tour for her album Future Nostalgia. The Future Nostalgia Tour 2022 is set to take place starting February 9 and April 1, spanning 28 different dates and just as many cities. The tour kicks off in Miami, FL and includes Dua Lipa’s first ever tour stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City and the iconic Forum in Los Angeles. There will also be featured support from Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï across all the tour dates, with Megan Thee Stallion joining on select tour dates.
In her announcement Dua Lipa tells fans, “I’m so thrilled to tour again and see my angels in person! How amazing that we all get to dance and celebrate together once again. When I was writing Future Nostalgia, I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates. I’m so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can’t wait to experience these songs with you together live!”
Future Nostalgia has reached over 7 billion streams on platforms and has dominated the charts since its release. “Levitatin” is currently the longest running song ever on Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits playlist, and US 4x platinum lead single “Don’t Start Now,” which broke her personal best record of weeks at #1 at US Top 40 radio and is the most streamed track on Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits playlist in history.