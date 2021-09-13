Dua Lipa Announces Winter 2022 Future Nostalgia Tour Dates With Megan Thee Stallion

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 13th, 2021 - 9:20 PM

Today, Dua Lipa announced the dates of the North America leg of her tour for her album Future Nostalgia. The Future Nostalgia Tour 2022 is set to take place starting February 9 and April 1, spanning 28 different dates and just as many cities. The tour kicks off in Miami, FL and includes Dua Lipa’s first ever tour stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City and the iconic Forum in Los Angeles. There will also be featured support from Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï across all the tour dates, with Megan Thee Stallion joining on select tour dates.

In her announcement Dua Lipa tells fans, “I’m so thrilled to tour again and see my angels in person! How amazing that we all get to dance and celebrate together once again. When I was writing Future Nostalgia, I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates. I’m so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can’t wait to experience these songs with you together live!”

Future Nostalgia has reached over 7 billion streams on platforms and has dominated the charts since its release. “Levitatin” is currently the longest running song ever on Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits playlist, and US 4x platinum lead single “Don’t Start Now,” which broke her personal best record of weeks at #1 at US Top 40 radio and is the most streamed track on Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits playlist in history.

Future Nostalgia North American Tour

February 9th, 2022 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena # !

February 11th, 2022 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center # !

February 12th, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena # !

February 14th, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena # !

February 16th, 2022 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center # !

February 18th, 2022 – Boston, MA – TD Garden # !

February 19th, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center # !

February 22nd, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell # !

February 23rd, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena # !

February 25th, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena # !

February 26th, 2022 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center # !

March 1st, 2022 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden # !

March 2nd, 2022 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena # !

March 4th, 2022 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center # !

March 5th, 2022 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center # !

March 8th, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center # !

March 9th, 2022 – Chicago, IL – United Center # !

March 12th, 2022 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center # !

March 13th, 2022 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center # !

March 15th, 2022 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena * #

March 17th, 2022 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center * #

March 20th, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center * #

March 22nd, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum # !

March 25th, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena # !

March 27th, 2022 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center # !

March 29th, 2022 – Portland, OR – Moda Center # !

March 31st, 2022 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena # !

April 1st, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena # !

# Dates featuring Caroline Polachek

! Dates featuring Lolo Zouaï

* Dates featuring Megan Thee Stallion