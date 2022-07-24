Megan Thee Stallion & Future Debut Collaborative New Single “Pressurelicious”

Home News Sam July 24th, 2022 - 2:48 PM

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion debuted a new collaborative single featuring legendary artist Future titled, “Pressurelicious.” Friday, Megan Thee Stallion released her new single according to Consequence, which is now available to stream on all platforms, including youtube where you can watch the “Official Visualizer.”



“Pressurelicious” is the third of her singles released this year, including “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie.” “Pressurelicious,” sports a fast-paced trap beat and a red filter over most of the video amping up the intensity or as some might say, the pressure of this track. The Visualizer depicts shots of Megan dancing seductively with a red filter over them, followed by the cover art of this hot single at various points throughout the video. The title Pressurelicious seems to be in reference to a line in which Meg refers to herself as pressure in place of hot, “She average, I’m Pressure.” The track seems to be about how influential Meg is both financially and sexually; it is backed by Future’s lines referencing his willingness to attain the intangible Meg.

Meg released her first studio album Good News on November 20th, 2020 which was followed by critical acclaim. Then not even a year later, Something for the Hotties came out. Since then, it’s been a dry spell in the studio album department, however, fans can still be eager, and excited for her newest single. With the release of Megan’s newest single, fans should be on the lookout for any more news regarding upcoming shows, or releases.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz