Caroline Polachek Tears Her Ankle; Dropping Out Of Dua Lipa Tour

After suffering a fall that left her with a torn ankle, Caroline Polachek will no longer be performing with Dua Lipa on her “Future Nostalgia Tour.” Polachek was meant to perform with Lipa in Portland, Seattle and Vancouver.

The singer fell after stepping off her tour bus, and cannot walk on it for ten days. She has performed with Lipa on every tour date since it began at the beginning of February in Miami. However, due to her injury she will miss the tour’s final three shows on May 29, May 31 and April 1.

“Life comes at you fast,” Polachek commented at the bottom of her Instagram post. “I had a bad fall today down the stairs of our tour bus and tore my ankle, now back from the hospital but can’t walk on it for ten days. So heartbroken to now not be able to perform with @dualipa at the last couple shows of this absolute dream tour.”

Dua Lipa was also joined by Lolo Zouai and Megan Thee Stallion on select dates on the tour, alongside Polachek. Now, her only guest on the final few dates of the tour will be Zouai.

Still, Polachek will be performing alongside Dua Lipa, Glass Animals, Jazmine Sullivan, Charli XCX, IDLES, Turnstile, the Kid Laroi, YG, King Princess and other artists in July at Lollapalooza. She also unveiled a new song and music video titled “Billions” at the beginning of February.

