Megan Thee Stallion & Big Sean Sued for Alleged Copyright Infringement Over “Go Crazy”

According to Rolling Stone, Detroit artists Duawn “Go Hard Major” Payne and Harrell “H Matic” James have alleged that Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean’s collaboration “Go Crazy” infringes on their song song “Krazy,” released years before.

The lawsuit, as per legal documents obtained by Pitchfork, asserts that the title, chorus, wording, timing, melodic sequence, harmonic sequence, tonal sequence, use of reverb and use of cadence in the 2020 release are “nearly identical” to the one from 2012, and that the defendants were even sent a cease and desist letter that “in good faith, sought to amicably resolve the issue.”

As per the lawsuit, “An average lay observer would recognise the Infringing Work as having been appropriated from the Copyrighted Work because of the striking similarity between the two compositions and the way in which they are performed…Indeed, the Infringing Work is so strikingly similar to the Copyrighted Work as to preclude the possibility of independent creation.”

It adds the following: “Since being placed on notice of their infringing conduct, Defendants have continued their willful and reckless disregard of the exclusive copyrights belonging to Plaintiffs, forcing Plaintiffs to initiate this lawsuit.”

Payne and James claim that Big Sean would frequent venues where the song was performed, suggesting that the similarities between both songs in question are no coincidence.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz