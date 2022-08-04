Billy Howerdel Shares Aesthetic New Music Video For “Free And Weightless”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 4th, 2022 - 12:12 PM

A Perfect Circle’s Billy Howerdel has just unveiled a new music video for “Free and Weightless.” The track is from Howerdel’s recently released album What Normal Was which arrived earlier this year on June 10.

The music video was directed by Jordan Hemingway, a renowned fashion photographer and filmmaker. The video follows a woman lying in bed with somber expressions on her face, demons swirls along the bed frame as she looks off into the distance, staring blankly. She is ravaged by nightmares as x-rays flash, visuals of blood pumping through veins and projections of Howerdel’s face appear onscreen. The video is equally heartracing, hypnotic and mesmerizing as the song with its airy vocals and melodious instrumentation.

In a recent interview with mxdwn, Howerdel explained the decision behind releasing What Normal Was under his own name rather than his moniker Ashes Divide. He explained that at a birthday dinner, fellow rocker and friend Greg Puciato of The Dillinger Escape Plan, had encouraged him to release the record under his own name, stating that “when you sing on this record it sounds like when you leave me a message on my answering machine as opposed to the first record, which is maybe a different character.”

Prior to the album’s release, Howerdel had released “Poison Flowers”, “Free and Weightless”, “Beautiful Mistake”, “Selfish Hearts” and “The Same Again.” Back in April, it was announced that he would be opening for Puscifer on a couple of shows. He just finished off his North American tour in July.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat