A Perfect Circle’s Billy Howerdel Shares Atmospheric New Track “Poison Flowers”

Alexandra Kozicki March 4th, 2022 - 8:28 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Billy Howerdel (A Perfect Circle/Ashes Divide)’s debut album was previewed today with the release of “Poison Flowers.”

The self-produced track features Howerdel managing all vocals and instruments but the drums, which were played by Josh Freese.

“‘Poison Flowers’ began with the bass guitar part and all of the pieces flowed from there. It’s a rare feeling when the process of writing blocks out all distractions,” Howerdel explained, “The upcoming songs reflect back to my earliest influences and Poison Flowers leads well into the rest of the album.”

Howerdel’s ethereal rock is complemented by his lyrics that shed light on his return to music. “I’m redirecting my energy from these / These poison flowers / And back to things and those who truly matter.”

The lyrics of “Poison Flowers” are as unique and introspective as the song itself. Howerdel has always been a master at crafting lyrics that not only sound great but also offer listeners a glimpse into his own personal life and mindset. The song is a powerful statement of self-reflection and redirection, and it’s clear that Howerdel is back and ready to make his mark on the music world.

The video released with the song is a visualizer of a slowly opening red rose that seems to dissipate and dissolve until it morphs into the song’s release photo.

“Poison Flowers“ is a great introduction to Billy Howerdel‘s forthcoming album. It‘s clear that Howerdel is drawing on his own personal experiences and thoughts for this album, and the result is a beautifully introspective and ethereal rock song. Fans of A Perfect Circle and Ashes Divide will definitely want to check out Howerdel‘s latest work.

The forthcoming album from the multi-platinum selling musician has not been given an official release date yet, but if there is anything the world knows about Howerdel, it’s that the album will be worth the wait.

Last week, Howerdel performed solo at #HAPPENS in Las Vegas—an annual, music-fueled conference that brings together artists, radio programmers, label executives and streaming experts. Howerdel performed with a lineup of familiar musicians: Josh Freese (A Perfect Circle, Devo, and more), Danny Lohner (Nine Inch Nails), Kaela Sinclair (M83), and Kevin Maher (Fake Shark).

Listen to “Poison Flowers” below.

