Billy Howerdel Shares Moody New Single “Beautiful Mistake”

Home News Roy Lott May 23rd, 2022 - 4:29 PM

Billy Howerdel has revealed the third track from his highly anticipated solo record called What Normal Was via Alchemy Recordings/Rise Records/BMG. The new song, titled “Beautiful Mistake,” is the first of three additional songs that the A Perfect Circle guitar player plans to unveil each week in the lead-up to the June 10 album release with “Selfish Hearts” debuting on May 27, and “The Same Again” arriving on June 3.

“We’re often too hard on ourselves,” says Howerdel in reference to the theme behind the song. “The Japanese philosophy Kintsugi, the Appreciation of Imperfection, inspired a new way for me to reflect on mistakes. Forgiving others can often be easier than forgiving ourselves.”

“Beautiful Mistake“ follows the previously released songs “Poison Flowers” and most recently “Free and Weightless.” Howerdel will also be hitting the road in support of the album shortly after the album’s release date. The North American tour will kick off June 11 in Ventura, CA followed by shows in Seattle, St. Louis, Toronto and Austin, TX before concluding in Phoenix, AZ July 20. Tickets are on sale now to purchase.

Howerdel will also be performing at select shows with Puscifer including their show at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA and Rochester Hills, MI on July 1. Tickets for these shows are also on sale now.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson