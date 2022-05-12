Billy Howerdel Releases Captivating Solo Single “Free and Weightless”, Announces North American Tour Dates

Billy Howerdel releases the new single “Free And Weightless” on May 12 with his debut album What Normal Was set to release on June 10. Preorders for the album are available now with the North American tour beginning June 11.
It is clear that Howerdel is a multi-instrumentalist with how his latest song sounds. It has deep undertones with light synth sounds throughout the song leading to a dance sounding chorus.
“‘Free and Weightless” stood on its own as an instrumental demo for a year before I cracked the code on the vocals,” Howerdel said. “It was built out of a rolling collage of loops, which isn’t something I would normally do. Thematically, everything on this record is pointed at personal relationships. The songs are a combination of a few conversations happening in a split-screen point-of-view. No one story is ever completely singular. It’s like patchwork.”
What Normal Was is sure to show off more of Howerdel’s talent as it is a self-produced album with 10 songs in its entirety. Howerdel will also be an opener for Puscifer at set California and Michigan shows.
“If you’re a huge fan of A Perfect Circle, you’re gonna love it hands down,” said Daniel Carter of BBC Radio 1. “Has shades of A Perfect Circle in there but also a lot of his early influences really coming through like The Cure, Depeche Mode, Echo & The Bunnymen. Solid!”
Tour dates:
June 11 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall
June 12 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre *
June 14 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up
June 15 San Francisco, CA The Independent
June 16 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post
June 18 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
June 19 Seattle, WA Neumos
June 21 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall
June 22 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre
June 24 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café
June 25 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest
June 26 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
June 28 Chicago, IL Cabaret Metro
June 29 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
July 1 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *
July 2 Toronto, ON Axis Club
July 3 Montreal, QC Café Campus
July 5 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall
July 6 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre
July 8 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts
July 9 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage
July 10 Charlotte, NC The Underground
July 12 Atlanta, GA Masquerade
July 14 New Orleans, LA House of Blues
July 15 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall – Inside Downstairs
July 16 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
July 17 Austin, TX Emos
July 20 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom