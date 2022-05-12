Billy Howerdel Releases Captivating Solo Single “Free and Weightless”, Announces North American Tour Dates

Home News Megan Mandatta May 12th, 2022 - 10:04 PM

Billy Howerdel releases the new single “Free And Weightless” on May 12 with his debut album What Normal Was set to release on June 10. Preorders for the album are available now with the North American tour beginning June 11.

It is clear that Howerdel is a multi-instrumentalist with how his latest song sounds. It has deep undertones with light synth sounds throughout the song leading to a dance sounding chorus.

“‘Free and Weightless” stood on its own as an instrumental demo for a year before I cracked the code on the vocals,” Howerdel said. “It was built out of a rolling collage of loops, which isn’t something I would normally do. Thematically, everything on this record is pointed at personal relationships. The songs are a combination of a few conversations happening in a split-screen point-of-view. No one story is ever completely singular. It’s like patchwork.”

What Normal Was is sure to show off more of Howerdel’s talent as it is a self-produced album with 10 songs in its entirety. Howerdel will also be an opener for Puscifer at set California and Michigan shows.

“If you’re a huge fan of A Perfect Circle, you’re gonna love it hands down,” said Daniel Carter of BBC Radio 1. “Has shades of A Perfect Circle in there but also a lot of his early influences really coming through like The Cure, Depeche Mode, Echo & The Bunnymen. Solid!”

Tour dates:

June 11 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall

June 12 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre *

June 14 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up

June 15 San Francisco, CA The Independent

June 16 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post

June 18 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

June 19 Seattle, WA Neumos

June 21 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

June 22 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre

June 24 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café

June 25 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

June 26 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

June 28 Chicago, IL Cabaret Metro

June 29 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

July 1 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

July 2 Toronto, ON Axis Club

July 3 Montreal, QC Café Campus

July 5 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall

July 6 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

July 8 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts

July 9 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

July 10 Charlotte, NC The Underground

July 12 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

July 14 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

July 15 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall – Inside Downstairs

July 16 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

July 17 Austin, TX Emos

July 20 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom