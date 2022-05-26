Billy Howerdel Releases Chilling New Song “Selfish Hearts”

Home News Megan Mandatta May 26th, 2022 - 5:20 PM

Billy Howerdel releases a new song titled “Selfish Hearts” from their upcoming album What Normal Was, set to release on June 10. There are preorders for the album available here.

“No matter how many different track listings I tried, ‘Selfish Hearts’ always felt like the right song to welcome listeners to What Normal Was,” said Howerdel about the song. “Sometimes a chord change can give me chills. ‘Selfish Hearts’ does that for me.”

The full song is available to listen to below.

Following the release of the song, Howerdel is also going on tour this summer in the US with dates beginning in June.

Tour dates:

June 11 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall

June 12 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre *

June 14 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up

June 15 San Francisco, CA The Independent

June 16 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post

June 18 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

June 19 Seattle, WA Neumos

June 21 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

June 22 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre

June 24 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café

June 25 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

June 26 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

June 28 Chicago, IL Cabaret Metro

June 29 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

July 1 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

July 2 Toronto, ON Axis Club

July 3 Montreal, QC Café Campus

July 5 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall

July 6 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

July 8 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts

July 9 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

July 10 Charlotte, NC The Underground

July 12 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

July 14 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

July 15 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall – Inside Downstairs

July 16 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

July 17 Austin, TX Emos

July 20 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

Photo Credit: Marv Watson