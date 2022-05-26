Billy Howerdel Releases Chilling New Song “Selfish Hearts”

Billy Howerdel releases a new song titled “Selfish Hearts” from their upcoming album What Normal Was, set to release on June 10. There are preorders for the album available here.
“No matter how many different track listings I tried, ‘Selfish Hearts’ always felt like the right song to welcome listeners to What Normal Was,” said Howerdel about the song. “Sometimes a chord change can give me chills. ‘Selfish Hearts’ does that for me.”
The full song is available to listen to below.
Following the release of the song, Howerdel is also going on tour this summer in the US with dates beginning in June.
Tour dates:
June 11 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall
June 12 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre *
June 14 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up
June 15 San Francisco, CA The Independent
June 16 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post
June 18 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
June 19 Seattle, WA Neumos
June 21 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall
June 22 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre
June 24 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café
June 25 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest
June 26 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
June 28 Chicago, IL Cabaret Metro
June 29 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
July 1 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *
July 2 Toronto, ON Axis Club
July 3 Montreal, QC Café Campus
July 5 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall
July 6 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre
July 8 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts
July 9 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage
July 10 Charlotte, NC The Underground
July 12 Atlanta, GA Masquerade
July 14 New Orleans, LA House of Blues
July 15 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall – Inside Downstairs
July 16 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
July 17 Austin, TX Emos
July 20 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom
Photo Credit: Marv Watson