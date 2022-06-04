Billy Howerdel Shares Mesmerizing New Single “The Same Again”

Home News Mohammad Halim June 4th, 2022 - 5:47 PM

Creator of Ashes Divide and current member and guitarist for the rock band A Perfect Circle, Billy Howerdel is back to release his own track titled “The Same Again”. The track is a part of his album What Normal Was which is set to release June 10. Following the track and the album release, Howerdel is also going on tour this June 11, a day after his album release. The tour will be held in North America until July 20. Along with “The Same Again”, Howerdel also released four other songs from the album: “Selfish Hearts”, “Beautiful Mistakes”, “Poison Flowers”, and “Free and Weightless”.

“The Same Again” also has a “visualizer” video on Youtube. Uploaded yesterday, the video has over three thousand views, and comments adoring the piece. The song starts out with nostalgic key notes that reminisce the 70’s; while the “visualizer” throws shades of purple and orange lights, displaying a galaxy. Even Howerdel’s voice, which sounds angelic on its own, is echoed for the “space” effect. This astronomical theme is prevalent in the lyrics as well. “I never learned to navigate. All the things you said, still hold me to this day. They endlessly ruminate.”

The visuals shape shift, zooming into various other galaxies. Hearing and watching the video will for sure send the viewer into a trip of their own, while they listen to Howerdel’s story of a heartbreak.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson