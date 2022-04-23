Billy Howerdel Announced As Opener For Puscifer At California & Michigan Shows

Home News Abigail Lee April 23rd, 2022 - 10:21 PM

A Perfect Circle perform at the Honda Centre in Anaheim, CA on 17 November, 2018. Support acts were Night Club and Tricky.

Billy Howerdel — of alt-rock fame as the guitarist for A Perfect Circle and vocalist and guitarist for ASHES dIVIDE — will be joining Puscifer’s upcoming live shows as an opening act. Puscifer are a rock group headed by Maynard James Keenan, who is the lead vocalist for A Perfect Circle and Tool. Interestingly enough, the bandmates will reunite at the shows as separate entities.

Howerdel will support Puscifer at two of their shows. The first of which will be in Los Angeles on June 12, 2022 and the second will be in Rochester Hills, Mich. on July 1, 2022.

Both artists are busy with a host of projects, from tours to new music.

Puscifer’s tour celebrates their Existential Reckoning album, which was released on Oct. 30, 2020. Their shows will begin in June and end in July of 2022.

Howerdel has been hinting at a solo album for some time, and he finally gave fans solid hope with an album teaser in January for a spring 2022 release. He made his solo debut at #Happens in Las Vegas on Feb. 23, 2022, teasing at his then-upcoming single “Poison Flowers.”

In discussing the song, Howerdel said, “This new album was birthed while on tour with A Perfect Circle. A weird blend of confidence, vulnerability and mortality urgently compelled me to write a letter of sorts in the form of an album.”

“Poison Flowers” was officially released on March 4, 2022, and writer Alexandra Kozicki discussed the song: “‘Poison Flowers’ is a great introduction to Billy Howerdel‘s forthcoming album. It‘s clear that Howerdel is drawing on his own personal experiences and thoughts for this album, and the result is a beautifully introspective and ethereal rock song.”

Puscifer’s shows with Howerdel’s support are sure to be especially exciting.

6/9 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Smith Center – Reynolds Hall

6/11 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

6/12 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre

6/14 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Kiva Auditorium

6/15 – Austin, Texas @ Bass Concert Hall

6/16 – Dallas, Texas @ McFarlin Memorial Auditorium

6/19 – Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

6/21 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

6/22 – Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center

6/24 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Metropolitan Opera House

6/25 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kings Theatre

6/26 – Wallingford, Ct. @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

6/28 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

6/29 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

7/1 – Rochester Hills, Mich. @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (Pavilion)

7/2 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Chicago Theatre

7/3 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Palace Theatre

7/5 – Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral

7/6 – Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom

7/7 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Eccles Theater – Delta Performance Hall

7/9 – Portland, Ore. @ The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

7/10 – Seattle, Wash. @ McCaw Hall

Photo Credit: Marv Watson