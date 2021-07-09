CRSSD Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Flying Lotus, Kaytranada and Boys Noize

Home News Kaido Strange July 9th, 2021 - 12:25 PM

Photo credit: Richard Saethang

CRSSD Festival has announced their 2021 lineup. The festival will be returning to San Diego’s Waterfront Park on September 25 – 26, 2021. There will be more artists announced throughout the summer. Tickets are available for purchase beginning from July 14 at 11AM Pacific Time.

The following lineup has already been announced and includes (in alphabetical order) ANNA, Boys Noize, CamelPhat, Carl Craig, Chris Lorenzo, Dennis Ferrer b2b Cassy, Flying Lotus, Hot Since 82, Jamie Jones, Joel Corry, John Hopkins live, Kareem Ali, KAYTRANADA, Kenny Glasgow, Kerri Chandler, Kobosil, Kölsh, Max Kobosil, Mood II Swing, Moodymann, Öona Dahl, Park Hye Jin, Paul Kalkbrenner live, Paula Temple, Robert Hood, Sango, Surf Mesa, Sven Väth, T. Williams, The Midnight, Tiga & Hudson Mohawke present LOVE MINUS ZERO, Todd Terry, Township Rebellion and ZHU.

CRSSD will be located at the Waterfront Park just minutes away from the Amtrak station. The festival grounds will also offer craft beer, gourmet food vendors, and a full mixology program. The festival is catered to 21+ ages.

KAYTRANADA will be performing at the HARD festival and BUKU festival this year. They also released “Caution” this year. The Flying Lotus will be performing at the Brooklyn Mirage at the end of this month. Last month, he performed at the Hollywood Bowl. CamelPhat and Foals singer Yannis Phillippakis released a music video, “Hypercolour.” Whilst artist ZHU had some legal troubles last year, after breaching a contract with David Dann. Boys Noize released a new single this year, “Girl Crush” and last year, “All I Want.”

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang.