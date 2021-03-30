HARD Summer Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Future, Kaytranada and 2 Chainz

Home News Ariel King March 30th, 2021 - 4:01 PM

HARD Summer has announced their 2021 lineup featuring Kaytranada, 2 Chainz, Future, RL Grime, Baauer, DJ Snake, Malaa, Dillon Francis and more. The festival will take place on July 31 and August 1 at the NOS Events Center, with passes going on sale Friday, April 2 at 10 a.m.

HARD has not yet provided details regarding COVID-19 safety guidelines. This year will mark the festival’s first time at NOS Event Center, promising fans shade on the shores of the center’s one-acre lagoon. Free water stations, shade structures and cooling mist will also be available for fans.

Future will be headlining the first day of the festival, with Rezz, Kaytranda, RL Grime back-to-back Bauuer, Don Toliver, Jauz, Ekali, Lil Durk, Maya Jane Coles, G Jones back-to-back Eprom, A-Track and Wax Motif. Sunday will host DJ Snake back-to-back Malaa, Dillon Francis, 2 Chainz, Skream!, Kayzo, Iann Dior, Valentino Khan and 4B, Slushii, Joyryde, Saymyname and Solardo.

“HARD Summer will carry out its mission as a cultural barometer of who and what’s trending in modern music, always prevailing as a cutting-edge festival with multi-genre curation at the center of its ethos,” HARD said in a press statement. “Fans can still expect industry leading performances from today’s most in-demand headliners and tomorrow’s superstars, a calling card synonymous with the stories HARD experience.”

Kaytranada recently won a Grammy, taking home the awards for Best Dance Recording for his song “10%” with Kali Uchis and Best Dance/Electronic Album for Bubba. He also released the single “Caution” for Tik Tok’s Black History Month Initiative.

Dillon Francis has been a regular headliner for HARD, having appeared on the lineup for several years running. 2 Chainz has been featured on a number of collaborations in 2020, including Statik Selecta’s “Play Around,” Run The Jewels’ “Out of Sight” and “Money Maker” with Lil Wayne. Maya Jane Coles released the album Take Flight in 2017, while RL Grime released his album Nova in 2018.

Other artists scheduled to appear include Blunts & Blondes, Charlesthefirst, Drezo, Zia, Holly, Hex Cougar, Elohim, 1788-L, Manila Killa, Whipped Cream, Lick and more.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister