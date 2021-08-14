Kaytranada Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon August 14th, 2021 - 4:41 PM

Louis Kevin Celestin, better known as Kaytranada, recently announced dates for his fall 2021 North American tour. The Canadian DJ is going on tour in support of his Grammy-award winning album Bubba which was released in 2019. The tour kicks off on September 4 in Seattle, Washington and consists of seventeen shows and runs through December 30 in Toronto. Tickets for the tour went on sale August 13.

The U.S tour schedule includes three stops in California including one show at The Shrine Expo Hall in L.A., three stops in Texas and one stop each in Washington at the Day In Day Out festival, Colorado, Washington D.C, New York, Georgia, Louisiana, Florida and Massachusetts.

The Canadian tour consists of the Piknic Electronik music festival in Montreal on October 8, the PNE Forum in Vancouver on November 13, and the new History concert venue in Toronto on December 30.

Bubba is a follow-up to his debut album 99.9%. The album features collaborations from hitmakers such as Pharrell Williams, Tinashe, Estelle and Kali Uchis, with the latter sharing a Grammy for Best Dance Recording for their song “10%.” Celestin also won a Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album. The album reached the #1 spot on the Billboard Electronic Albums chart as well as the #3 spot on the R&B Albums chart.

Tour Dates:

09/04 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out

09/18 – Denver, CO @ Westword Music Showcase

09/26 – San Diego, CA @ CRSSD Festival

10/08 – Montreal, QC @ Piknic Electronik

10/13 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Great Hall @ Avant Gardner

10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

10/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Buku: Planet B

10/23 – Miami, FL @ III Points

10/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine Expo Hall

11/11 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/12 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn @ White Oak Music Hall

11/13 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

12/03 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Wallercreek Amphitheater

12/08 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

12/30 – Toronto, ON @ History

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister