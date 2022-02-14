Anderson .Paak & 50 Cent Join Super Bowl Halftime Show For Surprise Performances

Home News Lauren Floyd February 14th, 2022 - 1:46 PM

The Super Bowl Halftime Show brought out some major big wigs in the music game with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar headlining. However, the star studded line up didn’t stop there with special guest performances by Anderson .Paak and 50 Cent.

When Eminem stepped out for his highly anticipated performance of “Lose Yourself” fans didn’t expect to see another star on the drums. Paak brought the house down as he played drums for the hit 2002 single and according to Billboard, looked like he had a blast doing it. He first hinted at an appearance on the worldwide stage just hours before the big game started on that Sunday, February 13 with a picture of headliner Kendrick Lamar. The caption read in all caps “THANKS FOR THE RIDE FOOLIE! @drdre HERE I COME!!!”

Following his drum set, the NxWorries artist shared another Instagram post with a T-shirt beholding his face that read: “We’re with Eminem’s drummer.” As Paak is known for his quirky, satirical content, this fit the bill for him.

50 Cent also made an appearance during the halftime show for his hit 2003 single “In Da Club”. Dr. Dre revealed this past December his new tracks from GTA Online: The Contract which featured both 50 Cent and Anderson Paak, according to mxdwn.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna