Porno for Pyros Perform Three Deep Cuts for the First Time in 25 Years

A reunited Porno for Pyros have performed three of their songs, “Orgasm”, “Dogs Rule the Night”, and “Bali Eyes”, for the first time in 25 years. According to Stereogum, the band, which broke up in 1997, took the stage at Lollapalooza and captured some nostalgic magic for its set. The band replaced Jane’s Addiction in the lineup – Porno for Pyro’s former frontman Perry Farrell’s current band.

It seems that more reunion shows are on the way for Porno for Pyros. Jane’s Addiction member Dave Navarro is currently struggling with the effects of long COVID; in the meantime, Farrell has decided to resurrect Porno for Pyros.

Perry Farrell and Jane’s Addiction recently joined the Smashing Pumpkins in order to perform “Jane Says” on The Howard Stern Show. Porno for Pyros previously replaced Jane’s Addiction in the Rockville line-up back in May. It was their first full set performance in 24 years. The band also performed their first show in Los Angeles in May – their first time performing in the city in 26 years. They’ve been breaking out some old classics during their recent reunions, like “Wishing Well”, “Cursed Male”, “Bad Shit”, Jane’s Addiction song “1%”, “Cursed Female” and “Tahitian Moon”.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford