Welcome to Rockville Festival Reveals Porno For Pyros Replaces Jane Addictions, First Show in 26 Years

Megan Mandatta May 18th, 2022 - 6:57 PM

According to BlabberMouth, Jane’s Addiction has withdrawn from the upcoming Rockville Festival with Porno for Pyros as their replacement. The change in groups comes with news of Dave Navarro, from Jane’s Addiction, “lounge bout with COVID.”

The Rockville Music Festival is set to take place May 19-22 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Information on tickets and pricing can be found here.

“The gang and the government are no different,” Perry Farrell of Porno for Pyros said. “That makes me 1% Rockville, although we are blue that Jane’s cannot be with you at this time due to Dave’s long bout with COVID, I am still coming to Daytona, bringing to you for the first time in 26 years Porno for PYROS. Featuring myself, Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano and Mike Watt.”

The group promised to perform some songs from Jane’s Addiction in addition to some of their own in a statement issued via social media. This is the first time the group will be performing together on stage in over two decades with only minor appearances on live streams and videos.

Porno for Pyros originally was created by the remaining members of the 1991 team of Jane’s Addiction members when Dave Navarro and Eric Avery left the group. From there, Perry Farrell and Stephen Perkins took in Peter DiStefano and Martyn LeNoble before renaming the band.

Photo Credit: Brett Pedelford