Perry Farrell Of Jane’s Addiction Joins Smashing Pumpkins For Collaborative Live Performance Of “Jane Says”

Federico Cardenas May 18th, 2022 - 10:57 PM

Revolver reports that the two legendary leading alternative rock bands Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction have joined forces to perform the classic Jane’s Addiction track “Jane Says.” The collaboration features Jane’s Addiction’s frontman Perry Farrell singing the track with Smashing Pumpkins as a backing band on The Howard Stern Show.

The video for the performance opens with Howard Stern expressing excitement at the collaboration of the two bands, as well as urging the performers to not be nervous in his presence. Smashing Pumpkins’ frontman Billy Corgan briefly remarked that the two bands had wanted to come up with a name for their collaberation, such as “Jane’s Pumpkins,” but couldn’t think of a name that they were fond of.

This latest performance of the classic track shows off the members of both bands in top form, with Perry Farrell’s vocals being just as strong as ever, and the Smashing Pumpkins doing an amazing job covering the instrumental of the original. The performance remains highly faithful to the original track, with a few alterations, such as the use of a variety of different percussive instruments, including steel drums, as well as various scat-style vocal lines sprinkled in by Farrell throughout the performance. These subtle additions, combined with the great live sound quality of the performance, make this performance of “Jane Says” a must-watch for any fan who wants to hear a fresh take on the 1987 track.

Watch the performance of “Jane Says” on The Howard Stern Show below.

The performance on Stern acts as a promotion and opener for the two bands’ joint Fall Tour, kicking off on October 2 with a show in Dallas, Texas. Joining the two bands’ journey on various dates will be Meg Myers and Poppy. Information about tickets for the upcoming tour can be found here.

Smashing Pumpkins’ Jeff Schroeder has recently stated that the band’s latest album has been completed.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford