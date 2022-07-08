Porno For Pyros Play “Wishing Well” & “Cursed Male” For First Time In 25 Years

Home News Gabriela Huselton July 8th, 2022 - 12:51 PM

After 25 years, Porno for Pyros performed beloved songs “Wishing Well” and “Cursed Male”. The American alternative-rock band was formed in 1992 following the initial breakup of Jane’s Addiction. The band is composed of many of Jane’s’ original members including vocalist and frontman Perry Farrell, drummer Stephen Perkins, guitarist Peter DiStefano and bassist Martyn LeNoble. A version of Jane’s Addiction performed at the Welcome to Rockville festival in May of this year but was missing guitarist Dave Navarro due to his long battle with COVID-19. His illness was one of the catalysts that led to P4P’s reunion. Their first official show including drummer Stephen Perkins took place Thursday night, July 8 at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles.

According to Stereogum, Porno for Pyros played “Wishing Well” and “Cursed Male” which hadn’t made it into their Rockville set and were heard for the first time in 25 years. They also performed “Bad Shit,” Jane’s Addiction’s “1%” with Guns N’ Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke, “Cursed Female” and “Tahitian Moon.” The crowd responded in thunderous applause.

Last month, it was announced that Porno for Pyros will be replacing Jane’s Addiction at this year’s Lollapalooza and a Lollapalooza aftershow later this month. The festival is set to take place between July 28 and July 31 in Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois and will include big names in rock music such as Metallica and Green Day. Fans should expect to enjoy the replacement as Porno for Pyros has kept many of Jane’s original members and falls under the same rock genre.

Photo credit: Brett Padelford