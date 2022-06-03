Porno for Pyros Announces Second Reunion Show at Chicago’s Lollapalooza Aftershow Series

Home News Megan Mandatta June 3rd, 2022 - 9:52 AM

Porno for Pyros announce its 2022 reunion show dates and is set to perform in Los Angeles on July 7 and July 30. Their first performance in almost thirty years took place at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida and these new shows are set to be part of the Lollapalooza “Aftershows” series.

Tickets for the Chicago show go on sale June 3 at 10:00 am local time and a pre-sale begins June 1 available here. Perry Farrell, Peter DiStefano and Mike Watt performed for their Welcome to Rockville show. These new Aftershow dates will feature Perry Farrell through the addition of Porno for Pyros.

“Not only did [Farrell] found the festival more than 30 years ago, he also will perform at the main event with Jane’s Addiction on the Sunday (July 31st) lineup, provided Navarro is healthy enough to do so,” reported consequence. “The rest of the Lollapalooza lineup boasts Metallica, Green Day, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Turnstile, Doja Cat, and more. Tickets are available here.”

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford