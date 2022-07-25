Two Minutes To Late Night Give Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” a Metal Remix Featuring Gwarsenio Hall and 311’s Pnut

Two Minutes to Late Night is continuing to never let their fans down – they’ve just released a new, metal remix of Rick Astley’s 1987 memetic hit “Never Gonna Give You Up”. For the song’s 35th anniversary, Two Minutes to Late Night has decided to rick-roll the internet with a meme-filled music video. Host of Two Minutes to Late Night, Jordan “Gwarsenio Hall” Olds, provides vocals and is joined by musical backing guests like 311’s Pnut.

The song has risen to internet infamy thanks to the practice of “rick rolling” – an act in which someone sneakily sends a link to “Never Gonna Give You Up” when their target least expects it. Fittingly, the music video pays tribute to numerous internet memes; among the countless references include clips of the “Leave Britney Alone” viral video, the piano-playing cat that’s been seen in countless reaction gifs across the internet, and Tyra Banks’ infamous “We were all rooting for you” rant. While the remix affects a new, metal sound to the song, Gwarsenio Hall makes sure to pay tribute to Rick Astley’s smooth vocals in the song. Hall seems to be having the time of his life as he dances around a wrestling ring, surrounded by various dancing characters.

Fans looking for more Two Minutes to Late Night covers won’t be left running around and deserted. Last week, Two Minutes to Late Night covered “This Charming Man”, while they covered Converge’s “The Broken Vow” last month, and directed a music video for Cave In’s “Blood Spiller”. The talk show doesn’t aim to make fans cry, but a nostalgic tear might be brought to the eye by their ‘90s cartoon medley. If there’s just no way to say goodbye, then fans should check out the volume 11 compilation of their cover releases, and their tribute to horror master John Carpenter. It’s not a lie to say that their “Unchained” cover is exemplary, and it won’t hurt to check out their cover of “Apparatus”.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat