Two Minutes To Late Night Get Nostalgic With New ‘90s Kid’s Cartoon Metal Medley

Alison Alber April 18th, 2022 - 8:16 PM

It’s time to get nostalgic ‘90s babys, with the new metal medley by Two Minutes To Late Night. The medley was composed and performed by none other than the host himself, Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall. The video is the 57th bedroom cover by Two Minutes to Late Night.

The medley contains various classic cartoons theme songs, like X-Men, Spiderman, The Tick and Beast Wars. It’s mostly instrumentals, but the vocals to Spider-man definitely hit the childhood nostalgia spot just right.

On April 1st, the late night parody show released their 11th EP, featuring some of their latest covers involving various metal artists. Like always, the EP was only available to purchase for 24 hours on BandCamp Friday, an event of the streaming site that allows artists to get 100% of their sales, instead of paying the site a small fee.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat