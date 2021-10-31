Two Minutes To Late Night Celebrate Halloween By Sharing John Carpenter Metal Tribute

Home News Megan Heenan October 31st, 2021 - 3:26 PM

Two Miutes To Late hosted a tribute to a horror film legend, John Carpenter. Most well known for the Halloween franchise, which the tribute paid homage to both musically and visually, as Michael Myers can be seen standing at the top of a staircase playing a guitar riff while still cluthing his knife in one hand.

Other costumes to make a debut was the flannel checkered buttonup that Jeff Bridges rocked in Starman, as well as Kurt Russel’s sweet eye patch in Escape From New York. Another cameo, inspired by the movie Christine, was a model replica of the movie’s villianous red car.

Two Minutes To Late is known for their epic covers, including a Bruce Sprigstein cover on their most recent album that was released in September, and the 45th cover of Toto’s Hold The Line.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat