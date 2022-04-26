Cave In Get Lost Within a House of Horrors in New Two Minutes to Late Night-Directed Video for “Blood Spiller”

Home News Matt Matasci April 26th, 2022 - 5:47 PM

Stephen Brodsky, Adam McGrath, John-Robert Conners and new member Nate Newton are back with a video for the latest single from their recent album Heavy Pendulum. The video features the band playing in what looks a lot like a doll house, with images of the band members as the undead flashing throughout the clip. If the video looks pretty similar to those Two Minutes to Late Night collaborative covers, you’re onto something. Jordan Olds and Drew Kaufman of the late-night parody metal show directed and filmed the video.

While it appeared that Final Transmission would be the final Cave In album following the untimely death of key member Caleb Scofield in 2018, the gang got back together for another record during the pandemic. It’s also the band’s first record to be released on Relapse after releasing most of their previous LPs on Hydra Head. Heavy Pendulum will be released on May 20.

“If you laid out the timeline for 2020 like a recipe, it might look something like this: global pandemic + lockdowns + worldwide protests over the wrongful death of George Floyd + election year = cocktail for end times,” said Brodsky. “Somewhere in that concoction, we found ingredients for a new Cave In album. ‘Blood Spiller’ is the sound of us swallowing it, getting ripped on the horrors within, and coming down to reflect on it through song.”

The video for “Blood Spiller” follows the release of the first single from the new album, “New Reality” and “Blinded By A Blaze.” While “New Reality” was more straightforward metal, “Blood Spiller” incorporates some of the artier elements that made Cave In one of the most beloved heavy music bands of the last few decades.

The band will be playing a couple of shows but a full-fledged tour hasn’t been announced yet. They’ll be playing on May 15 at Oblivion Access at the Empire Control Room & Garage and then a one-off show on August 6 at Brown’s Island in Richmond, VA. We recently reviewed the band’s performance at Decibel Metal & Beer Festival earlier this year, where they played their breakthrough Until Your Heart Stops.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat