Two Minutes To Late Night Releases Covers Vol. 11 Compilation

If you thought it was an elaborate April Fools prank, think again, as the heavy metal themed talk show Two Minutes To Late Night just released a new compliation of songs, Covers Vol. 11. The compilation will only be available until the end of today (April 1, 2022). However, heavy metal fans who are interested in the mix will be happy to know that all of the money will go directly to the artists who worked in the songs.

The covers featured in the compilation are “Station to Station” by David Bowie, “Screaming for Vengeance” by Judas Priest, “Stagger Lee” by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, “Unchained” by Van Halen, and “Hit the City” from Mark Lanegan. The covers feature big names that pedal to the metal fans will recognize. “Station to Station” features Deafheaven’s Chris Johnson, and “Unchained” includes Fall Out Boy’s Andy Hurley.

All of the tracks are a tribute to their original artists. “Hit the City”, for example, is a tribute to the passing of hit singer Mark Lanegan. The second cover, “Screaming for Vengeance” is a celebration for Judith Priest’s 1982 single.

<a href="https://twominutestolatenight.bandcamp.com/album/covers-vol-11">Covers Vol. 11 by Two Minutes To Late Night</a>

Track List

1. Station to Station

2. Screaming for Vengeance

3. Stagger Lee

4. Unchained

5. Hit the City

Two Minutes To Late Night was first released in early 2018 on Youtube. Founded by Jordan Olds and Drew Kaufman and is hosted by the famous corpse-painted house band, Mutoid Man. As of today, the podcast is growing stronger than ever, with 121,000 subscribers and copious amounts of support from their Patreon.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat