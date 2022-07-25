Stevie Nicks Announces Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates Featuring Vanessa Carlton

Home News Skyy Rincon July 25th, 2022 - 12:02 PM

According to Consequence, iconic singer-songwriter and producer Stevie Nicks has just announced that she will be hitting the road with Vanessa Carlton this fall. The tour will see Nicks visit all corners of the U.S. with a couple of festival appearances scheduled as well.

The tour will kick off in Snowmass, Colorado at JAS Aspen Snowmass on September 2. She will then visit Illinois for her appearance at the Ravinia Festival on September 8 and 10. Scheduled next is a concert in Michigan, a performance at New Jersey’s Sea.Hear.Now festival on September 17, shows in Massachusetts and Maine, an appearance at Sound on Sound festival in Connecticut on September 24 and a performance at Ohana festival on September 30. From there, she will travel through California, Arizona, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina. She will close out the trek on October 28 with a show in West Palm Beach, Florida at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.

Nicks recently blasted the Supreme Court following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, encouraging her fans to watch an abortion rights documentary entiteld The Janes. Back in spring, Nicks was included on the 2022 lineup for New Orleans Jazz & Heritage festival as well as the lineup for Bonnaroo 2022.

Stevie Nicks Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

9/02 – Snowmass, CO @ JAS Aspen Snowmass

9/08 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

9/10 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

9/13 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

9/19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ^

9/22 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre ^

9/24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Festival

9/30 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

10/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^

10/09 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

10/12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

10/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^

10/19 – Charleston, SC @ CreditOne Stadium ^

10/22 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

10/25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

10/28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

^ = w/ Vanessa Carlton

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado