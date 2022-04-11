Ohana Fest Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring St. Vincent, Khruangbin, Stevie Nicks And More

Home News Tara Mobasher April 11th, 2022 - 12:36 PM

The 2022 lineup for the upcoming Ohana Festival. The three-day festival will be co-headlined by Jack White, Stevie Nicks and Pink.

The 2022 annual Ohana Festival will be hosted at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California on September 30 through October 2. It will feature St. Vincent, Brittany Howard, Khruangbin, Billy Strings, Broken Social Scene, Manchester Orchestra, Gang of Youths, Kevin Morby, Grouplove, Cautious Clay, The Revivalists, Briston Maroney, Eddie Vedder and S.G. Goodman.

Vedder will also reunite with Pearl Jam for the band’s forthcoming Gigaton tour. Among the scheduled dates includes a headlining performance at Lousiville’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival alongside Jack White.

At last year’s festival, Vedder stepped in last minute for Kings of Leon, and in the process formed a group with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Pearl Jam’s Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Pino Palladino, Glen Hansard and Andrew Watt.

Tickets for the festival will begin selling through a pre-sale on April 13, while a public ticket on-sale will begin April 14.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela