Sound On Sound Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featured Stevie Nicks, Brandi Carlile, The Head And The Heart

Founders Entertainment has announced the lineup for Sound on Sound, a new music festival. The event will take place from September 24 through September 25 at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Sound on Sound will reportedly feature “world class music, local cuisine, craft beer, and more.” The festival will be headlined by Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews, and The Lumineers, and Tim Reynolds. More than 22 artists will be playing throughout the two days at the festival, including The National, Brandi Carlile, Father John Misty, Black Pumas, Jenny Lewis, Band of Horses, Ziggy Marley, Gary Clark Jr., The Head and the Heart, Spin Doctors, Geese, Jade Bird, and Trampled By Turtles.

The music festival will also host vegan vegetarian, and gluten free food alongside craft beer, wine, and cocktails. Tickets for general admission and VIP passes to Sound on Sound will go on sale Friday, February 18 at 12 p.m. ET.

