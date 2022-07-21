Muse Share Heavy New Song And Video “Kill Or Be Killed”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 21st, 2022 - 7:00 AM

Grammy award-winning English rock band Muse has returned with the official release of their newest single “Kill Or Be Killed” which they have been teasing at various festivals over the summer. “Kill Or Be Killed” is one of their heaviest tracks yet and is accompanied by a live performance video.

The new single is delightfully electric and dynamic. Frontman Matt Bellamy’s melodic vocals complement the heavier instrumentation. Live footage of the band’s performance is augmented by cinematic camera angles and fans’ intense reactions to produce the high-voltage music video.

Speaking on the song’s inspiration, Bellamy offered, “’Kill Or Be Killed’ is Muse at their heaviest! We wanted to update our hard rock sound on this album and with ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ we found a modern metal sound featuring double bass drum action and even a death growl. Lyrically the song takes influence from my favourite Paul McCartney song ‘Live And Let Die’, a dark take on how life’s adversity can sometimes bring out the worst human instincts to survival at any costs.”

The band’s ninth studio album Will Of The People is set to release on August 26. They previously shared “Won’t Stand Down”, “Compliance” as well as the title track. Muse has been included on multiple festival lineups this year including Tempelhof Sounds, Aftershock, Andalucia and Isle of Wight. The band is also scheduled to perform at a handful of intimate shows this fall starting in October. Check out the full list of tour dates below!

Muse Fall 2022 International Tour Dates

10/4 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/9 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theater

10/14 – Toronto, ON @ The History

10/16 – New York City, NY @ The Beacon Theater

10/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Theatre Carre

10/25 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

10/26 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

10/28 – Berlin, GE @ Admiralspalast

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz