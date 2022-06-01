Muse Shares Electric New Song and Video “Will of the People”

Home News Karan Singh June 1st, 2022 - 1:37 PM

Grammy Award-winning band Muse has dropped a dynamic new single ahead of their ninth full-length studio release. The song “Will of the People,” which is also the title of their forthcoming album due on August 26, is a vigorous call to revolution set in a decaying society. Check out the song and music video below:

Lead vocalist Matt Bellamy sounds better than ever and the energy he continues to bring to his craft despite having entered his 40s is a testament to Muse’s longevity. The latest sneak-peek into the band’s next project suggests that they have lost no steam since their previous record in 2018. The video is set in a dystopian urban landscape reminiscent of Blade Runner 2049. “Will of the people, will of the people” is chanted throughout the song and its delivery has a striking similarity to Marilyn Manson’s “The Beautiful People” — whether or not this is intentional is still unclear, though its hypnotic effect is undeniable. The dark sepia visuals enhance the defiant message of the song, and the imagery of a citywide uprising is packed with sociopolitical commentary, from destabilizing the tools of an authoritarian regime to taking down a statue of Lady Justice.

Because this is the title track, it is safe to assume that the album will be politically charged. Given the current state of affairs, this has become a common theme in music and artistic expression today.

Following the release of Will of the People, Muse will perform a limited number of theater shows in North America and Europe this October. The dates are as follows:

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theater

10/14 – Toronto, Canada @ The History

10/16 – New York City, NY @ The Beacon Theater

10/23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Royal Theatre Carre

10/25 – Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel

10/26 – Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz