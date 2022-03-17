Muse Announce New Album Will of The People For August; Share New Single “Compliance”

Home News Alison Alber March 17th, 2022 - 9:00 AM

Today, the british rock band Muse announced their upcoming new album Will of The People. The new record is set to be released on August 26, via Warner Records. As taste, the band also shared their new single “Compliance” with a matching new video to accompany the track.

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy says about the inspiration behind the new album, “Will Of The People was created in Los Angeles and London and is influenced by the increasing uncertainty and instability in the world.” He continues, “A pandemic, new wars in Europe, massive protests & riots, an attempted insurrection, Western democracy wavering, rising authoritarianism, wildfires and natural disasters and the destabilization of the global order all informed Will Of The People. It has been a worrying and scary time for all of us as the Western empire and the natural world, which have cradled us for so long are genuinely threatened. This album is a personal navigation through those fears and preparation for what comes next.”

According to the press release, the album will feature different elements from a variation of exciting genres like, glam-rock to industrial riffs as well as “nostalgic electronic textures.”

Before the band released the track, they shared a short trailer to heighten the anticipation of their fans. The video shows a lot of cinematic elements that match the new song well. The song has some roots in Muses early days but with new elements as well. The video shows a brutal and scary world, with some Children of The Corn elements.

For the song, the chorus is catchy and the yet it is a song that seems to evoke a real thought in the minds of the audience. Check the song and video, as well as the album art and track list, below.

Will of the People tracklist:

1. Will Of The People

2. Compliance

3. Liberation

4. Won’t Stand Down

5. Ghosts (How Can I Move On)

6. You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween

7. Kill Or Be Killed

8. Verona

9. Euphoria

10. We Are Fucking Fucked

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz