Muse Unveils Anthemic New Single And Accompanying Music Video “Won’t Stand Down”

Home News Skyy Rincon January 13th, 2022 - 7:00 AM

Fans of English rock band Muse are in for a treat! The band just released their anthemic new single “Won’t Stand Down” alongside an accompanying music video. European fans will be able to catch the group at multiple music festivals over the summer including England’s Isle Of Wight Festival, Germany’s Tempelhof Sounds Festival and Spain’s Mad Cool Festival.

The song is a dynamic ballad that uplifts listeners, encouraging them to take their power back with the opening lyrics: “I never believed that I would concede and let someone trample me / You strung me along, I thought I was strong but you were just gaslighting me.” With the chorus comes heavy guitars and distortion which matches the aesthetic of the video. The visual follows a mysterious figure that is evidently vulnerable and powerless. The progression of the video sees the figure conjuring the power of a faceless army; ascending above the crowd. The cinematic music video was directed by award winning filmmaker Jared Hogan and was filmed in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Frontman Matt Bellamy described the inspiration behind the song’s message: “‘Won’t Stand Down’ is a song about standing your ground against bullies, whether that be on the playground, at work or anywhere. Protecting yourself from coercion and sociopathic manipulation and to face adversity with strength, confidence and aggression.”

Back in September, the band announced ‘Muse: Enter The Simulation’, a virtual reality concert experience based on their 2018 Simulation Theory album. Bellamy also made the news last July with the NFT sale of a 38 second song that was recorded using Jeff Buckley’s guitar.

Muse European Festival Performances 2022

6/3 – Nürburgring, Germany @ Rock AM Ring

6/5 – Nürburgring, Germany @ Rock Im Park

6/9 – Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock Festival

6/11 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempelhof Sounds

6/17 – Florence, Italy @ Firenze Rocks

6/19 – Newport, England @ Isle of Wight Festival

6/21 – Sopron, Hungary @ VOLT Festival

6/24 – Odense, Denmark @ Tinderbox Festival

6/26 – Mallorca, Spain @ Mallorca Live

6/29 – Athens, Greece @ Ejekt Festival

7/2 – St. Gallen, Switzerland @ OpenAir

7/3 – Belfort, France @ Les Eurockéennes De Belfort

7/6 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France @ Beauregard Festival

7/8 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

7/10 – Céret, France @ Les Déferlantes Festival



Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz