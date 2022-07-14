Lucifer Sign With Nuclear Blast Records

Home News Skyy Rincon July 14th, 2022 - 2:07 PM

Multinational musical group Lucifer have announced that they recently signed with Nuclear Blast Records. The band is also set to release their fifth studio album V via their new label.

Commenting on the band’s movement to Nuclear Blast, frontwoman Johanna Platow Andersson said: “We in LUCIFER are very excited to roll up our sleeves and begin the group’s next chapter. Having grown up a metal kid since the early 90s, Nuclear Blast has always been a staple of the music I love. We are thrilled LUCIFER and Nuclear Blast are now joining forces to release our version of Heavy Rock out into the world and hopefully straight into the hearts of those who love sincere and very morbid old fashioned rock and roll!”

The band was quite active throughout last year, releasing covers of Dust’s “Pull Away/So Many Times” Rita & The Tiara’s “Gone With The Wind Is My Love” and Jefferson Starship’s “Jane.” They also released a handful of originals including “Wild Hearses”, “Bring Me His Head” and “Crucifix (I Burn For You).”

The band will also be playing at a wide variety of European festivals this summer including Finland’s QStock in July, Norway’s Beyond The Gates, Sweden’s Time To Rock and Germany’s Wacken Open Air in August and France’s Raismes Fest in September.

Lucifer Summer 2022 European Festival Dates

7/29 – Oulu, FIN @ QStock

8/03 – Bergen, NO @ Beyond The Gates

8/04 – Knislinge, SWE @ Time To Rock Festival

8/05 – Wacken, DE @ Wacken Open Air

9/11 – Raismes, FR @ Raismes Fest

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat