Lucifer Releases New Cover of Rita & The Tiaras’ “Gone With The Wind Is My Love”

Leanne Rubinstein June 6th, 2021 - 3:28 PM

Multinational heavy metal band Lucifer has released a new interpretation of musical group Rita and The Tiaras classic “Gone With The Wind Is My Love.” The cover features a duet between Lucifer’s Johanna and Blues Pills’ Elin Larsson.

The cover is available for streaming here.

Lucifer’s version of the single is a soul ballad that features the powerful vocals of Johanna and Larsson. The addition of more vocal harmonies and the grittier qualities of the women’s voices add an element of empowerment to the original message of the song, which is a sadder type of breakup song. This new version also includes more emphasized electric guitar, continuing to contribute a ferocity to the song.

The band released a special visualizer video based off the cover that features both vocalists in a pink electric light. It can be watched here.

About the recording, Larsson said: “I had the great pleasure workin’ together with Lucifer! Lots of music and good vibes.”

The cover will appear on the A side of a 7-inch track, with side B being the recording of the band performing their track “Cemetery Eyes” at last year’s Century Media Isolation Festival.

Lucifer is currently anticipating the release of their upcoming album titled Lucifer IV. This album will follow last year’s Lucifer III. Earlier this year, they also released a cover of Dust’s “Pull Away/So Many Times” with the band’s classic hard rock style.