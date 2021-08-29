Lucifer Channel Carrie In Music VIdeo For New Single “Bring Me His Head”

Home News Aaron Grech August 29th, 2021 - 6:21 PM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

Rock band Lucifer has released a new music video for “Bring Me His Head,” a new song that will be featured on the band’s upcoming studio album Lucifer IV, out October 29 via Century Media. The new music video was directed by Amir Chamdin, a Swedish director who has worked on videos by The Hellacopters, The Ark, The Cardigans and his own group Infinite Mass.

“Bring Me His Head” pays homage to the horror classic Carrie sans telekinetic freakout. The band ‘s singer Johanna Platow Andersson is dressed as the film’s titular character while fronting high school prom performance with the rest of the group. This video’s aesthetic nostalgia matches the 1970s feel of “Bring Me His Head,” which takes sonic influences from popular hard rock bands of that era such as Led Zeppelin, The Runaways and Aerosmith.

“Carrie is one of my favorite movies. Being an outsider myself my entire life, I’ve always identified with her. We are very excited that this time we got to work with director Amir Chamdin and photographer Crille Forsberg on our videos,” Andersson told Loudwire. “Their body of work is quite breathtaking, if you look it up, so it was a real honor. The video to ‘Bring Me His Head’ is only one part of the story but we can’t give anything more away at this point.”

Lucifer IV follows the band’s previous release Lucifer III, which came out last year. Throughout the year Lucifer released numerous singles including “Pull Away/So Many Times,” “Wild Hearses” and a cover of Rita & The Tiaras’ “Gone With The Wind Is My Love.”

