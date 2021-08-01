Lucifer Unveils Dynamic New Track “Wild Hearses”

Home News Aaron Grech August 1st, 2021 - 11:49 AM

European rock outfit Lucifer are back with a new single “Wild Hearses,” which will be featured on the band’s upcoming studio album Lucifer IV. Although the studio album does not have a tracklist or release date as of press time, this new song takes influences from Black Sabbath, Pentagram and Fleetwood Mac, which may hint at the upcoming project’s sound.

“Wild Hearses” is accompanied by a black and white lyric video that takes clear influences from vintage horror films and Black Sabbath’s aesthetics. The song is a love letter to vintage heavy metal, with guitar chords that are visibly influenced by Tony Iommi and slow burning verses that eventually build up into intense guitar solos and blues-infused melodies by its latter half.

Although its been slightly over a year since Lucifer III was released, Lucifer has been keeping busy, dropping covers of Dust’s “Pull Away/So Many Times” and Rita & The Tiaras’ “Gone With The Wind Is My Love” during the past year. Members of the band also teamed up with Two Minutes to Late Night in June for a cover of Jefferson Starship.

“The cheery vocals and twangy riffs usher Lucifer’s sound towards greater accessibility, and the potential to appeal to a wide audience of rock and metal listeners. This effort is aided by the decidedly glam rock elements included in the instrumentation on this album,” mxdwn reviewer Matt Sedgwick explained. “It calls fans of late ’70s and ’80s rock into the periphery. Lucifer III is further evidence of both Sadonis’ compositional and instrumental prowess, and her ability to elude the shackles of production by taking aim toward the sound of a specific subgenre.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat