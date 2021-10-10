Lucifer Share Bloody New Music Video For “Crucifix (I Burn For You)”

Home News Aaron Grech October 10th, 2021 - 12:31 PM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

Rock outfit Lucifer has shared a new music video for “Crucifix (I Burn For You),” which will be featured on the band’s upcoming studio album Lucifer IV, out on October 29 via Century Media. Filmed as a sequel to the band’s previous music video “Bring Me His Head,” this latest music video was shot in a single take by photographer Crille Forsberg and director Amir Chamdin on a vintage 1970s tube camera. The duo have separately worked with a number of high profile musicians, including rock legend David Bowie, hip hop and R&B icon Pharrell Williams, pop star Adele and Swedish garage rockers The Hellacopters.

“Crucifix (I Burn For You) is a relatively simple affair, as Lucifer vocalist Johanna Platow Andersson sings and walks under a freeway overpass in a bloody dress on a bright day. The visual’s nostalgic presentation matches its 1970s hard rock style, as the band bring forth bluesy power chords, and a high energy anthemic chorus on the track.

It’s been a little over a year since the release of Lucifer III, which saw the band depart from their traditional doom metal sound into a more nostalgic form of heavy metal and hard rock. Lucifer’s 2021 releases “Crucifix (I Burn For You,” “Bring Me His Head” and “Wild Hearses” continue this trend, preparing the band for a stadium rock audience.

“The cheery vocals and twangy riffs usher Lucifer’s sound towards greater accessibility, and the potential to appeal to a wide audience of rock and metal listeners. This effort is aided by the decidedly glam rock elements included in the instrumentation on this album,” mxdwn reviewer Matt Sedgwick explained. “It calls fans of late ’70s and ’80s rock into the periphery. Lucifer III is further evidence of both Sadonis’ compositional and instrumental prowess, and her ability to elude the shackles of production by taking aim toward the sound of a specific subgenre.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat