Lucifer Gives a Modern Hard Rock Update to Dust’s “Pull Away/So Many Times”

Home News Danielle Joyner February 26th, 2021 - 3:59 PM

Rock band Lucifer has released their new single “Pull Away/So Many Times,” which is a tribute track to the opening tune of Dust’s final album, Hard Attack(1972). The cover is currently available on Youtube and all streaming services.

The cover will be released as a collaboration project with band KADAVAR. On the other side of the vinyl will anther tribute cover to guitarist Peter Green (Fleetwood Mac) with the song “The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown).”

Lucifer’s frontwoman, Johanna Platow Andersson shared her feelings about the collaboration in a statement saying, “Both Kadavar and Lucifer have their roots in Berlin and we go back to the founding days of both bands where we shared the same scene. With our combined love for the deep cuts of the 60’s and 70’s we decided to cover two of our favorite songs together for a 7″ single. We picked Marky Ramone’s criminally underrated, glorious first band Dust. It is the first time that I duet together with our guitarist Linus Björklund and we had a blast recording it! Kadavar most recently paid homage to the late Peter Green with this classic Fleetwood Mac number. Being a huge Fleetwood Mac fan myself, this is the perfect choice to round off this nugget. We are very excited about this single and hope you dig our tribute!”

The song begins slow, with the some guitar chords and picks up along with the band’s frontwoman, Johanna Platow Andersson’s vocals. Later in the tune, Andersson’s vocals are accompanied by male vocals from Björklund and the band also throws a guitar solo in towards the middle and end of the song.

Check out the song below.

The cover sounds very similar to the original. LUCIFER’s version only differs in that they use female vocals on the tune. The instrumentation is almost the same, although the cover sounds more modern and more electric.

Back in 2020, the band released their third album, Lucifer III. The album features songs such as “Pacific Blues” and “Midnight Phantom.” The album was a follow-up album to their 2018 release, Lucifer II.

In September 2020, Lucifer’s vocalist Johanna Andersson and drummer Nicke Platow Andersson, were also featured on a cover of band Two Minutes to Late Night’s 1977 classic, “You Make Loving Fun.”

Aside from the release of the cover and their work with other bands, Lucifer has also been working on their fourth studio album, Lucifer IV. There is currently no specific release date at this time.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat