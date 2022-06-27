Rob Zombie Shares Animated New Music Video For “Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass”

Home News Skyy Rincon June 27th, 2022 - 6:10 PM

Rob Zombie At The Roxy Theater in Hollywood

American heavy metal musician Rob Zombie has shared an animated new music video for “Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass” a song from his latest album The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy which was released in March 2021. The music video was animated by Hungarian artist Balazs Grof.

The song sounds like classic Rob Zombie with his infamous raspy vocals, guitar shredding and groovy tempo. The animated music video is comedic and reminisces ‘90s adult swim shows like Beavis and Butthead. The video opens with a man being runned over in a graveyard late at night. The next shot shows Zombie driving the hearse-like vehicle as religious imagery permeates the screen. The rest of the video is a large party scene with ghouls, skeletons and women twerking to the beat of the song with Zombie performing onstage.

Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Static-X and Powerman 500 will be touring the U.S. this summer, the kick off is scheduled for July 20 in Maryland Heights, Missouri at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater. The tour will see the bands travel through Indiana, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Iowa, Utah, California, Nevada and New Mexico. The tour will end in The Woodlands, Texas at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on August 21.

Last year, Rob Zombie was featured on Skatenigs’ album What Could Go Wrong? alongside Fear, KMFDM and Circle Jerks. He was also included on the 2021 lineups for Rocklahoma, Upheaval and Voragos Cruise Festival along with Mastodon, Amigo The Devil, Korn, Stitched Up Heart, Anthrax and Slipknot.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado