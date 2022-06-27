Pale Waves Share New Black & White Music Video For “Jealousy”

Home News Skyy Rincon June 27th, 2022 - 1:08 PM

English indie rock band Pale Waves have shared a new music video for their single “Jealousy” from their upcoming album Unwanted which is set to release on August 12 via Dirty Hit. In February, the group debuted the track live to kick off the start of their UK tour.

Speaking about the song, frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie explained, “Some may see it as ridiculous but I love a bit of jealousy – not too much, but just enough… I want jealousy in a relationship because it shows me the person only has eyes for me and me only.”

The black and white music video follows Baron-Gracie, rocking black leather gloves and fashionable smoky makeup, from chain link fences to chandeliers and a stage throughout the performance of the song.

The band has unveiled several other songs from their forthcoming record including lead single “Lies” which was released in conjunction with the album announcement in May. Earlier this month, the group shared their energetic track “Reasons To Live.” Pale Waves is currently on tour supporting 5 Seconds Of Summer who will be performing across the U.S., Canada and UK through late November.

The band has remained active throughout the past couple of years, in February 2021, they released their second studio album Who Am I? In January 2021, the group released their single “You Don’t Own Me” and “Easy.” Back in December 2020, they shared their personal and nostalgic single “She’s My Religion.” Finally, alongside the announcement of Who Am I?, the band released “Changes.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado