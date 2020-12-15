Pale Waves Shares Personal And Nostalgic New Track “She’s My Religion”

Home News Ariel King December 15th, 2020 - 9:30 AM

Pale Waves have shared the latest track off their upcoming album, “She’s My Religion.” Who Am I? will be released on February 12, 2021 via Dirty Hit, with “She’s My Religion” following the album’s first single, “Change.”

The band’s front woman, Heather Baron-Gracie, wrote “She’s My Religion” as an expression of her sexuality. The track features nostalgic grunge tunes and as Baron-Gracie describes how she became the artist she had wanted to look up to, but who did not exist. Mixing grunge and pop, the single sticks to Pale Waves’ signature sound. Baron Gracie’s voice soars over the strumming electric guitars and instrumental harmonies, creating a heartfelt tone as she depicts the woman that she wanted to become growing up.

“For me, music and art is for people not to feel so alone and isolated,” Baron-Gracie said of the album in a press release. “I want to be that person that my fans look up to and find comfort in.”

Pale Waves released the album’s first single, “Change,” along with the album announcement last month. Last January, the band released the single “SkinDeepSkyHighHeartWide” as part of The Turning‘s soundtrack. Who Am I? comes as the follow-up to Pale Waves’ debut album, My Mind Makes Noises, which had been released in 2018.

The lead up to Pale Waves’ debut album featured several singles created with the band’s signature indie pop sound, including “Black,” “Noises” and “Kiss.” The band debuted with an EP titled All The Things I Never Said. Pale Waves hails from Manchester, England, the group being founded in 2014 under the name Creek.

Baron-Gracie and drummer Ciara Doran formed the band together, and were eventually joined by Hugo Silvani on guitar and Charlie Wood on bass. Their first several singles, “There’s a Hone” and “Television Romance” were also released via Dirty Hit.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado