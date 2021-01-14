Pale Waves Channel Pop Punk in New Video for “Easy”

Home News Tristan Kinnett January 14th, 2021 - 7:56 PM

British pop band Pale Waves released a video for their new 2000s throwback single “Easy.” It’s the third song shared from their upcoming album Who Am I?, due in full on February 12 via Dirty Hit.

Like the two other recent singles “Change” and “She’s My Religion,” it sounds like it could have been an alternative radio hit in the 2000s. It’s a catchy love song with clean production and warm alt rock guitars pulling the instrumental together. Frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie sings, “You keep the lights on for me/You help me to believe/Loving you, loving you is easy/Loving you, loving you is easy.”

In the music video, the sunny song is lit by twilight, along with candles and a lot of pulsating lights. The band wears all-black in an equally gothic setting, an abandoned church. The church and the black wedding dress & veil Baron-Gracie wears in the video tie into the wedding theme, with the gothic twist inspired by Tim Burton’s films. The lights refer to the chorus lyric about leaving the lights on. It was directed by James Slater, who has also made videos for artists including Ladytron, Kaiser Chiefs and Major Lazer.

“Love can change your whole perspective, not only of yourself but of life too,” Baron-Gracie said in a statement about the song. “It’s the most heartfelt moment throughout the album and it is a genuine, feel-good love song. Originally, ‘Easy’ was a piano ballad but I wanted to put more energy behind the instrumentation to enhance how love can uplift, drive, and inspire you, hence the dramatic musical change.”

Who Am I? will be Pale Waves’ sophomore record, following 2018’s much-anticipated debut My Mind Makes Noises. The band formed in 2014 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado