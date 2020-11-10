Pale Waves Announces New Album Who Am I? for February 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Change”

Home News Aaron Grech November 10th, 2020 - 11:07 AM

Indie pop outfit Pale Waves have announced a new studio album Who Am I? which is set to be released on February 12, 2021 via Dirty Hit. The band have released a new single and music video for the project called “Change” which focuses on frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie.

“Change” transitions between two different types of shots, switching between Baron-Gracie shown lying in a field by herself in a white dress and another with her in a more black, red and punk inspired outfit accompanied by her band. The song is an anthemic indie song, with jangly guitar chords and Baron-Gracie’s nostalgic vocals recalling 1990s alternative rock.

Who Am I was mostly recorded in Los Angeles with producer Rich Costey, who has worked with notable rock outfits such as Muse, Foo Fighters and Sigur Rós. The album was inspired Baron-Gracie’s struggles with mental health and depression, alongside her personal journey with falling in love and becoming open with her own sexuality. “For me, music and art is for people not to feel so alone and isolated. I want to be that person my fans look up to and find comfort,” Baron-Gracie stated in a press release.

The group teamed up with Lawrence Rothman earlier this year for the track “SkinDeepSkyHighHeartWide,” which will be featured on the soundtrack for the film The Turning. The film is a more modernized adaption of the 1898 horror story The Turning of The Screw, and focuses on a young governess in 1994 who is hired to watch over two children after their parents’ deaths. Pale Waves most recent album My Mind Makes Noises was released in 2018.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado